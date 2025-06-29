Glastonbury Festival slams rapper for chanting 'death to the IDF'

Recommended -

The organizers of the Glastonbury Festival in England have said rappers Bob Vylan "very much crossed a red line" after chanting "death to the IDF" while onstage over the weekend.

"Their chants very much crossed a line and we are urgently reminding everyone involved in the production of the festival that there is no place at Glastonbury for antisemitism, hate speech or incitement to violence," a spokesman for the music festival said.

In the performance, which aired on the BBC, has condemned rap duo Bob Vylan for using “appalling” anti-Semitic chants aimed at the Israeli Defense Forces. Thousands in the crowds were seen waving Palestinian flags and joining in the chant, leading to condemnation of the BBC for airing the incitement.

Bobby Vylan, one of the rappers, also leveled criticism against a Jewish record company executive, and condemned the terror charges against Irish rap group Kneecap. "Recently a list was released of people trying to stop our mates Kneecap from performing here today. And who do I see on that f---ing list, but that bald-headed c--- I used to f---ing work for."

Israel's Foreign Ministry condemned the perforrmance, calling the chant ""inflammatory and hateful rhetoric."

This was echoed by UK Health Secretary Wes Streeting, who called the chant "appalling." Despite this, he told Sky News Israel should "get your own house in order in terms of the conduct of your own citizens and the settlers in the West Bank."

While the UK condemns the October 7 attack, Streeting said that "the way in which Israel’s conducting this war has made it extremely difficult for Israel’s allies around the world to stand by and justify."

The UK government reprimanded the BBC for the broadcast, with critics asking why the channel did not cut away during the antisemitic tirade.