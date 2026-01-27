“Go back to Israel”: Orthodox Jews harassed at Polish Airport

A heated confrontation at a Polish airport on Tuesday has ignited widespread backlash after an airport employee was filmed verbally harassing a group of Orthodox Jewish travelers.

The incident, captured by witnesses and rapidly shared across social media platforms, shows the man approaching the group in a hostile manner and ordering them to “go back to Israel.”

In the video, the employee is seen asserting that Poland was “his country” and questioning why the travelers were there in the first place.

The members of the group, visibly uncomfortable, respond calmly in English and ask him to stop. Rather than de-escalating the situation, the man reacts angrily, telling them to be quiet before eventually leaving the scene.

The footage quickly went viral, triggering strong reactions online.

Many users condemned the encounter as a clear case of antisemitic harassment and called on airport authorities to take action. Some commentators also expressed concern over the safety and treatment of Jewish travelers in Europe amid a broader rise in antisemitic incidents.

https://x.com/i/web/status/2016021402336313665

As of now, airport officials have not issued a public statement, and there has been no confirmation of whether the employee has been suspended or disciplined. Authorities have also not clarified whether an investigation into the incident is underway.