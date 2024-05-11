Greta Thunberg arrested outside Eurovision venue in Malmo
The climate activist turned anti-Israeli agitator was protesting against Israel's participation in the song contest
Swedish activist Greta Thunberg was arrested on Saturday at a riot outside the Eurovision venue in Malmo, where she was protesting the participation of Israeli singer Eden Golan.
