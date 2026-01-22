Half of Irish adults don't know 6 million Jews killed in the Holocaust, survey finds

A new public opinion survey has raised concerns about Holocaust awareness in Ireland, revealing that many adults lack accurate understanding of one of history’s most documented genocides.

The study, commissioned by the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, found that roughly one in two adults in Ireland does not know that six million Jews were killed during the Holocaust.

Conducted online with 1,000 participants between late October and early November, the survey also showed that Holocaust denial and minimization persist: 8 percent of respondents said the genocide never occurred, while 17 percent believed the number of Jewish victims has been overstated.

The research is part of a wider international effort by the Claims Conference to assess public understanding of the Holocaust and track the spread of denial and distortion. Compared with other Western countries, Ireland falls in the middle range.

Skepticism about the death toll was more common than in the United States and the United Kingdom, but far less prevalent than in France, where similar polling found much higher levels of doubt.

Interestingly, fewer Irish respondents said they encounter Holocaust distortion in daily life. About 25 percent described it as widespread in Ireland, a significantly lower figure than in the United States, France, Germany or Hungary. The survey did not evaluate whether those perceptions align with reality.

Despite these shortcomings, there was strong agreement on the importance of education. Nearly nine out of ten Irish adults said the Holocaust should be a mandatory subject in schools, a finding that community leaders say points to systemic educational gaps rather than public resistance.

“This shows a clear disconnect,” said Maurice Cohen, chair of the Jewish Representative Council of Ireland. “People want this history taught, yet many do not know the most basic facts.”

The survey was published amid broader discussions in Ireland about antisemitism and historical memory. The country’s small Jewish community, estimated at around 2,700 people, has voiced concern over rising antisemitic incidents, including recent vandalism featuring Nazi symbols and slurs in rural areas.

Ireland’s political climate has also drawn international scrutiny. The government’s outspoken criticism of Israel during the Gaza war led Israel to close its embassy in Dublin in late 2024. In addition, President Catherine Connolly has faced backlash for past parliamentary statements critical of Israel and for comments that critics said downplayed Hamas violence.

The findings were released alongside updated figures from the Claims Conference showing a rapid decline in the number of Holocaust survivors worldwide. The organization estimates the global survivor population has fallen to fewer than 200,000, with an average age in the late 80s, as prominent survivors continue to pass away.

Holocaust educators warn that the fading presence of survivors, combined with the spread of misinformation online, creates an urgent challenge. “When living witnesses are gone, education becomes our strongest defense,” said Oliver Sears, founder of Holocaust Awareness Ireland.

He called for renewed efforts to counter denial and distortion, particularly on social media platforms.

Community leaders say the survey underscores a narrowing window to preserve historical truth, and a growing responsibility to ensure future generations understand it.