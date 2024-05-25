Hamas planned attacks on Israeli embassy and U.S. military base in Germany - report

A Hamas terrorist cell had plotted attacks against the Israeli embassy in Berlin and a U.S. military base in Germany, according to a report by the German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.

The suspect, of Lebanese origin, was found to be in possession of target locations on his smartphone.

The suspect was arrested in Berlin in December and has been accused by prosecutors of searching for places to hide weapons for the terrorist group.

The German security services disclosed that the suspect received instructions directly from Hamas officials in Lebanon.

This revelation aligns with a statement from the Prime Minister's office in January, which indicated that Hamas operates a network of agents in Europe, commanded by terrorist leaders based in Lebanon. The network's objective is to target Jewish and Israeli sites abroad.

The German authorities' swift action in arresting the suspect potentially averted a significant terrorist attack and has led to increased vigilance and security measures around potential targets.

Further investigations are ongoing to dismantle any remaining elements of the terrorist cell and to prevent similar threats in the future.