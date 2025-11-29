'Has no place in our inclusive republic': Irish FM calls Dublin to reverse decision to rename Herzog Park

Following backlash against the decision by Dublin city council to "dename" a park named after Israel's sixth president, the Irish-born Chaim Herzog, Ireland's top diplomate spoke out against the decision, urging the council to reverse it.

"Herzog Park is named for Chaim Herzog who was born in Belfast and grew up in Dublin. He went on to be President of Israel and his son currently holds that office. His father was Chief Rabbi of Ireland for many years," Foreign Minister Helen McEntee said on Saturday.

"He is an important figure for many people, particularly for members of Ireland’s Jewish community. I think we should be clear about this. The Government has been openly critical of the policies and actions of the government of Israel in Gaza and the West Bank, and rightly so."

"Renaming a Dublin park in this way - to remove the name of an Irish Jewish man - has nothing to do with this and has no place in our inclusive republic. In my view this name change should not proceed and I urge Dublin City Councillors to vote against it."

A virtuoso diplomat and an intellectual giant, Herzog had served in a variety of roles throughout his storied career, including a memorable stint as the ambassador to the United Nations, where in 1975 he delivered a speech condemning the Soviet-engineered resolution to brand Zionism as a form of racism. The address is now regarded as a classic, along with the oration from the same session by the U.S. Ambassador Daniel Patrick Moynihan.