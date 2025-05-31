Holocaust memorial, synagogues vandalized in Paris

France's Holocaust memorial, two synagogues and a restaurant in central Paris were vandalised with green paint overnight on Saturday, prompting condemnation from government and city officials. The incident comes amid what Israel has described as French President Emmanuel Macron's "crusade against the Jewish state" over the Gaza war.

"Deeply disgusted by these heinous acts targeting the Jewish community," French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau wrote on X.

This comes a day after the official had again ordered heightened surveillance ahead of the upcoming Jewish Shavuot holiday.

The French Jewish community—the largest in Europe despite a sizable part of it having departed for Israel in the first quarter of the 21st century — has for months been on edge in the face of a growing number of attacks and desecrations of memorials since the Gaza war erupted on October 7, 2023, when Gazans massacred over 1,200 Israelis in a devastating cross-border invasion.

"Antisemitic acts account for more than 60 percent of anti-religious acts, and the Jewish community is particularly vulnerable," Retailleau said.

Retailleau last week called for "visible and dissuasive" security measures at Jewish-linked sites amid concerns over skyrocketing antisemitism.

In May 2024, red hand graffiti was painted beneath the wall at the memorial in central Paris honouring individuals who saved Jews from persecution during the 1940-44 Nazi occupation of France.