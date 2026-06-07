Holocaust Museum rejects proposed Kanye West visit as rapper performs before thousands in Arnhem

The National Holocaust Museum in Amsterdam rejected a proposal for Kanye West to visit the institution. The museum says it would not serve as a platform to rehabilitate "an image damaged by antisemitic statements."

This came after Arnhem Mayor Ahmed Marcouch extended the invitation without prior consultation with the museum.

The museum said that the unannounced invitation "raises concerns regarding the integrity of this memorial site." Marcouch, who had framed the proposed visit as a gesture of goodwill toward Jews, later walked back the idea, saying there was no concrete plan and that it had merely "come up in discussions."

As of Saturday, West had not responded to the invitation.

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This controversy follows a performance by West before nearly 40,000 fans at GelreDome in Arnhem over the weekend. The UK, France, Switzerland, Poland, and Italy had all barred or canceled his performances, but Dutch authorities allowed the shows to proceed after a court dismissed a petition by the Central Jewish Board of the Netherlands to ban him from entering the country.

Outside the arena, a small group of demonstrators displayed antisemitic quotes attributed to Kanye and signs condemning hatred toward Jews. Police arrested two men on suspicion of disturbing public order and removed three people carrying Holocaust conspiracy signs who repeatedly returned after being told to leave.

A second concert in Arnhem is scheduled for Monday, on Kanye’s 49th birthday.