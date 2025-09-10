Hostage families urge Macron to prioritize release in Middle East talks

Recommended -

Families of Israelis still held hostage in Gaza met with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Tuesday, pressing him to make the captives’ release a central condition in any future diplomatic efforts regarding the conflict.

The two-hour meeting at the Élysée Palace brought together members of the Hostages Families Forum and Macron, who is preparing to travel to New York for the UN General Assembly. Relatives shared harrowing details about the conditions endured by hostages, citing testimony from those who were freed as well as disturbing videos released in recent weeks.

“It has been more than 700 days of anguish,” one family member said. “No new chapter in the Middle East is possible without the return of all 48 hostages, the living for rehabilitation and the murdered for proper burial. This is the highest moral obligation.”

Macron reassured the delegation that the plight of the hostages has been “a constant priority” since the Hamas-led assault of October 7, 2023.

He pledged to raise the issue in New York and stressed that their release remains essential to any talks aimed at ending the war.

The French president also praised the families for their advocacy and vowed to carry their message to the international stage. As the delegation left the palace, they were greeted by members of France’s Jewish community who had gathered outside to show solidarity.

For the families, the appeal is simple but urgent: before the international community discusses what comes next in the Middle East, the fate of the remaining hostages must come first.