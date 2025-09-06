Hundreds arrested at London rally for banned Palestine Action

Recommended -

British police arrested upward of 400 people Saturday at a rally in support of outlawed anti-Israel hate group Palestine Action.

Britain proscribed Palestine Action as a terrorist organization in July after its members broke into a Royal Air Force base and damaged military planes.

The group has also targeted defense and security firms in Britain with links to Israel.

Police have arrested hundreds of Palestine Action supporters in recent weeks under anti-terrorism legislation, including more than 500 in just one day last month.

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in central London on Saturday to protest against the ban, with some of the banners bearing explicitly antisemitic messages.

London's Metropolitan Police said people had been detained for a number of offences including assaulting police officers and supporting a proscribed terror group.

"Officers ... have been subjected to an exceptional level of abuse including punches, kicks, spitting and objects being thrown, in addition to verbal abuse," police said in a statement posted to social media.

Palestine Action's ban makes it a crime to support or belong to the group, punishable by up to 14 years in prison.