Hungary's Magyar: "Netanyahu would be arrested if he came to Hungary"

The newly elected Prime Minister, Péter Magyar, has declared that his government would fulfill its international legal obligations by arresting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should he enter Hungarian territory.

The statement marks a sharp departure from the previous administration under Viktor Orbán, who frequently shielded Netanyahu from international legal pressure and criticized global institutions.

Speaking on his administration's commitment to international law, Magyar confirmed his intention to keep Hungary as an active member of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

He noted that his legal team has thoroughly reviewed the matter and concluded that Hungary must honor its treaty commitments. "I made it clear that Hungary intends to remain a member of the International Criminal Court," Magyar stated, adding that if an individual under an ICC arrest warrant enters a member state’s territory, "they must be taken into custody."

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This follows an introductory call Magyar held with Israeli PM Netanyahu earlier this week in which the Israeli Prime Minister's office said Magyar reaffirmed his commitment to maintaining close bilateral ties. He also invited Netanyahu to attend the upcoming ceremony marking the 70th anniversary of the Hungarian Uprising. Netanyahu accepted the invitation and also invited Magyar to Jerusalem for an in-person meeting.