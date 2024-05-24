Hungary seeks to 'redefine' its NATO membership - Orban

The Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Friday states he was seeking to “redefine” the terms of Hungary's NATO membership due to his long-standing opposition to aiding Ukraine against Russia’s war.

“Our lawyers and officers are working [to define] how Hungary can exist as a Nato member without taking part in NATO operations outside NATO territory,” he told the national radio, referring to the calls to train Ukrainian troops not in Europe but in Ukraine itself.

AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin

The Hungarian leader has refused to send military aid to Kyiv since the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine and has repeatedly delayed the European Union (EU) sanctions on Russia.

In addition, Orban appears to adamantly oppose to NATO training Ukrainian soldiers in Ukraine. “There have not been many situations in the history of NATO when a member state would stick to the basic idea of NATO as openly and clearly as Hungary does now, and therefore,. its position within the military alliance would have to be redefined."

Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP

“We indicated in advance that we do not approve of this, and we do not want to participate in financial or armament support, not even within the framework of NATO," added the Hungarian leader. "Therefore, our situation is a strange ‘we are there, but we are not’ situation. I don’t know how long this can be maintained.”

AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda

The statement comes as Reuters, citing its sources in the Russian establishment, reported Russian President Vladimir Putin's readiness to stop the war in Ukraine with a negotiated ceasefire that recognises the current battlefield lines. However, the prospects of negotiations seem quite remote currently.