i24NEWS obtains Netanyahu letter to Macron accusing failure to tackle anti-Semitism

i24NEWS has obtained a sharply worded letter sent by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to French President Emmanuel Macron, in which the Israeli leader accuses the French president of fueling anti-Semitism through his recent positions on Israel and the Palestinians.

The letter, revealed on Tuesday, lays bare growing tensions between Paris and Jerusalem over the future of the Middle East.

In the correspondence, Netanyahu warns that Macron’s public criticism of Israel and hints at recognizing a Palestinian state have coincided with what he describes as “an alarming rise in the wave of anti-Semitism in France.”

He writes that such statements amount to appeasement rather than diplomacy, emboldening Hamas and exacerbating hatred toward Jews across Europe. “Your call for a Palestinian state fuels this anti-Semitic fire,” Netanyahu insists, adding that the French government’s stance “rewards Hamas’s terror, reinforces its refusal to release the hostages, encourages those who threaten French Jews, and incites the hatred of Jews that rages on your streets.”

The Prime Minister cites a series of recent incidents targeting Jews in France to support his claim. He points to the attack in August on a man wearing a kippah in Livry-Gargan, where the victim was robbed of his Star of David.

He recalls the vandalism of the Paris offices of Israeli airline El Al with graffiti branding it a “genocidal airline,” as well as the June arson attack on a Jewish elementary school in Lyon, where swastikas and pro-Palestinian slogans were scrawled on the building. Rabbis, Netanyahu adds, are being physically assaulted in the streets of Paris. “These are not isolated incidents—it’s an epidemic,” he declares.

Netanyahu contrasts Macron’s approach with that of former U.S. President Donald Trump, whom he praises for taking decisive measures against anti-Semitism. He argues that Trump protected American Jews by enforcing the law, prosecuting hate crimes, and expelling Hamas supporters, while accusing Macron of remaining passive in the face of growing threats.

The Israeli leader presses Macron to act before a symbolic deadline: Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, which falls this year on September 23, 2025. “Anti-Semitism is a cancer. It spreads when leaders are silent. It recedes when leaders act. History will not forgive indecision. It will honor action,” Netanyahu writes in conclusion.