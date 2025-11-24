Iranian Foreign Minister to meet French counterpart in Paris

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is set to meet French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot in Paris on Wednesday for high-level diplomatic talks.

According to the Quai d’Orsay, the meeting is part of ongoing exchanges that began several months ago, focusing on the Iranian nuclear program, regional tensions, and key bilateral issues prioritized by France.

A central topic of the discussions will be Iran’s nuclear activities. France aims to press Tehran to fully cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), whose inspections and verification mechanisms have been severely limited in recent years.

The French ministry emphasized that Iran’s compliance with its international obligations is crucial for any meaningful de-escalation.

The talks will also address the situation of two French nationals who remain sheltered at the French embassy in Iran. Paris is seeking a swift resolution to their case, highlighting broader concerns over the detention and restricted movement of dual nationals, which continue to strain bilateral relations.