Iranian Foreign Minister urges Europe to rethink nuclear stance

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi has called on Britain, France, and Germany to change course after their decision to trigger the UN mechanism for reinstating sanctions against Iran.

In an op-ed published Sunday in The Guardian, Araghchi argued that the move has “no legal basis,” claiming the mechanism outlined in the 2015 nuclear deal (JCPOA) cannot be applied without considering the United States’ withdrawal from the pact in 2018 under former President Donald Trump.

The minister accused European governments of “blindly following Washington’s strategy” while failing to honor their own commitments, including lifting economic sanctions and restoring normal trade relations with Tehran.

Araghchi also criticized Europe’s silence over Israel’s June strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, warning that such passivity would leave them sidelined in regional diplomacy.

He reiterated Iran’s readiness for dialogue but only under conditions that ensure both strict oversight of its nuclear program and the full removal of sanctions.

He cautioned that failure in diplomacy could have “serious regional and international consequences,” stressing that Iran’s military is prepared to defend against any aggression.

Araghchi concluded by urging Europe and the U.S. to “give diplomacy a chance,” warning that the alternative would be a dangerous escalation that risks further destabilizing the Middle East.