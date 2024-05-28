Ireland and Spain officially recognize a Palestinian State

Spain and Ireland have officially recognized a Palestinian state based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital and including the Gaza Strip.

The announcement from Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez came into effect on Tuesday, shortly followed by Ireland’s official recognition.

Prime Minister Sánchez declared the formal recognition last week, marking a significant shift in Spain's foreign policy towards the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. "Spain will not recognize the changes to the borders established in 1967 unless they are accepted by all parties," Sánchez stated, reiterating Spain’s commitment to the internationally recognized borders.

Ireland's recognition mirrors Spain’s stance, reflecting a coordinated effort led by Madrid to gather European support for the Palestinian cause. Norway, which announced its recognition last week alongside Spain and Ireland, also sees the decision coming into force today. These moves are seen as a result of intensive lobbying by Madrid to influence other European nations.

In response to these recognitions, Israel has imposed sanctions on the Spanish consulate in Jerusalem, barring it from providing services to Palestinians living in the city. Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz sharply criticized the recognitions, accusing them of supporting terrorism.

"Anyone who rewards Hamas and tries to create a Palestinian terrorist state will not come into contact with the Palestinians," Katz stated. He emphasized Israel’s sovereignty, saying, "It is 2024 and the time of the Inquisition is over. Today, the Jews have a sovereign and independent state, and no one will force us to convert or threaten our existence. Anyone who harms us, we will harm him."