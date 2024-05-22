The governments of Spain, Ireland and Norway are declaring their intentions to recognize a Palestinian state. Norway's prime minister was the first to release a statement on Wednesday morning saying “there cannot be peace in the Middle East if there is no recognition.”

In the coordinated move, the leaders of the three countries announced that the recognition would take effect on May 28.

Norwegian Prime Minister Gahr Støre said, "We must keep alive the only alternative that offers a political solution to Israelis and Palestinians alike: two states, living side by side, in peace and security."

"Recognition of Palestine is a means of supporting the moderate forces that have lost ground in this prolonged and brutal conflict."

Støre called on other countries to follow suit in order to give the move additional momentum, saying the war in Gaza "has made it absolutely clear that achieving peace and stability must be based on the solution of the Palestinian question.

The goal is to reach a Palestinian state that is politically cohesive, and that stems from the Palestinian Authority."

The Norwegian prime minister concluded, "We believe that the two-state solution is in Israel's best interest."

Ireland's prime minister was joined by the foreign minister in announcing their decision, with Foreign Minister Micheál Martin saying it was important that the decision not be misrepresented as a hostile act towards Israel.

Prime Minister Simon Harris said Israel “loses nothing” from the recognition of the state of Palestine, and added that "Hamas is not the Palestinian people," in response to Israel's claim that recognition of a Palestinian state would be a reward for terrorism.

“We know what it’s like” when a terrorist organization tries to hijack your identity, Harris said, referencing Ireland's history with terrorism and its conflict with North Ireland. Decent people are able to differentiate the actions of terrorists and the decent people of a state, Harris added.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said the decision to recognize a Palestinian state can be summarized in three words: peace, justice, and coherence. He stressed that the move would strengthen the Palestinian Authority (PA) against Hamas, which he referred to as a terrorist group.

Sanchez added that recognizing a Palestinian state would level the playing field when the Palestinians and Israelis would be finally ready to negotiate final status issues.

As far as other countries that could join in, Slovenia and Malta have been marked as most likely to follow suit. Sweden is the only country so far to have recognized a Palestinian state while being a member of the European Union (EU). However, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Czechia, Hungary, Malta, Romania, Poland and Slovakia took the step before joining the EU.

The EU itself, as well as some of its key member states like Germany and France, have “representative offices” in Ramallah and support the Palestinian Authority financially.

Just prior to Norway's announcement, the Israeli foreign ministry announced that the ambassadors to Ireland and Norway were being recalled for consultations in light of the proclamations.

Israel's foreign minister called the move a "twisted step" that is an "injustice to the memory of the October 7 victims" as well as the 128 hostages still in Gaza.

"This is a back wind for the jihadists of Hamas and Iran, which distances the chance for peace and undermines Israel's right to self-defense."

Foreign Minister Israel Katz said, "Today I am sending a sharp message to Ireland and Norway: Israel will not remain silent." He warned that the countries will face "additional severe consequences" for following through on the move.