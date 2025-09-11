Ireland threatens to boycott Eurovision if Israel competes

Recommended -

The 2026 Eurovision Song Contest is already stirring controversy. On Thursday, Ireland’s public broadcaster RTÉ announced it will refuse to take part if Israel is allowed to compete.

The statement follows a July meeting of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) General Assembly, where several member states raised concerns about Israel’s participation amid the ongoing war in Gaza.

In response, the EBU opened an internal consultation and gave broadcasters until December to withdraw without penalty.

RTÉ said its position is driven by “the scale of the tragic and ongoing loss of life in Gaza,” citing particular concern over “the targeted killings of journalists in the enclave,” restrictions on international media access, and “the distress of the hostages still held” by Hamas.

The broadcaster stressed that “Ireland’s participation would not be acceptable in such a context,” while noting that a final decision will depend on how the EBU rules on Israel’s eligibility.

The EBU, which organizes Eurovision, has yet to announce whether Israel will be admitted to the contest, scheduled for spring 2026. The dispute echoes heated debates in 2024 and 2025, when several countries threatened boycotts over the conflict in the Middle East.