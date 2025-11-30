Irish gov't pushes back against plan to strip Herzog’s name from Dublin park

The Irish government has sharply criticized a proposal from a Dublin City Council committee to remove the name of former Israeli president Chaim Herzog from a south Dublin park, a move that has sparked alarm within Ireland’s small Jewish community.

Herzog Park was named in 1995 in honor of the Belfast-born Israeli leader who spent his childhood in Dublin, but could soon be renamed if the full council approves the committee’s recommendation.

The initiative emerged after lobbying from pro-Palestinian activists, though official documents offered no explanation for the change.

Foreign Minister Helen McEntee urged councillors to reject the proposal, calling it unnecessary and harmful. “Ireland has been openly critical of Israeli policies, but targeting the name of an Irish Jewish figure has no place in an inclusive republic,” she said.

The plan has stirred deep concern among community leaders. Chief Rabbi Yoni Wieder warned that removing Herzog’s name would erase a meaningful part of Irish-Jewish history and send a message of exclusion to a community numbering just a few thousand. “Herzog Park is more than a sign: it represents memory and shared history,” he said.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1995072414179537055 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Israel reacted strongly as well. President Isaac Herzog’s office condemned the idea as “shameful,” while Israeli minister Gideon Sa’ar accused Dublin of embracing “antisemitic and anti-Israel obsession,” echoing long-standing tensions that led Israel to close its Dublin embassy last year.

The park, previously known as Orwell Quarry Park, features tennis courts and a community sports club. Campaigners pushing for the name change have suggested renaming it after Hind Rajab, a six-year-old Palestinian girl killed during the fighting in Gaza; their petition has gathered several thousand signatures.

The full Dublin City Council is expected to vote on the matter next week, setting the stage for a politically charged decision that touches on local identity, international conflict, and the sensitivities of Ireland’s Jewish minority.