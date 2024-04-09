ISIS calls for terror attacks at Champions League matches in Europe

The Islamist terror group known as Islamic State, or ISIS, has issued a disturbing call for attacks on major UEFA Champions League games ahead of the highly anticipated quarter-finals.

The call to violence was disseminated through the group's de facto media outlet, the Al-Azaim Foundation.

The message, adorned with the ominous words "Kill Them All," was accompanied by a list of prominent football venues earmarked as potential targets.

Among the listed stadiums are London's Emirates Stadium, Paris's Parc des Princes, and the Santiago Bernabéu and Metropolitano arenas in Madrid. The image accompanying the threat features a black-clad figure brandishing a firearm.

While ISIS has a history of targeting sports events and venues, what sets this threat apart is its explicit nature and premeditated timing. Unlike previous attacks, which often took place without warning, this call for violence signals a brazen attempt to sow fear and chaos ahead of the highly anticipated football fixtures.

It's worth noting that ISIS has previously claimed responsibility for attacks carried out by lone supporters or small groups inspired by its extremist ideology. The recent deadly attack on the Crocus concert hall near Moscow, which claimed the lives of 144 people, serves as a stark reminder of the group's capacity for orchestrating large-scale atrocities.

In response to the heightened threat, security measures have been ramped up across Europe, particularly in cities hosting Champions League matches. In Spain, where several of the targeted stadiums are located, authorities have mobilized over 1,270 security personnel to bolster security arrangements.

Fernando Grand-Marlaska, Head of The Ministry of the Interior, emphasized the readiness of security forces to prevent terrorist threats, with thousands of police officers deployed to safeguard players, coaches, and spectators.

The looming threat of ISIS-led violence has prompted UEFA, European football's governing body, to issue an official statement acknowledging the alleged terrorist threats.

Despite the alarming nature of the threats, UEFA has affirmed that all matches will proceed as scheduled, with stringent security measures in place to mitigate potential risks.