Israel celebrates Moldova's pro-EU party victory in parliamentary election

Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs Gideon Saar congratulated Moldovan President Maia Sandu after her pro-EU party won a majority in the country's parliamentary election on Sunday, strengthening her position as president.

Saar took to X, posting a supportive message highlighting Israel's positive relations with Moldova. "We value the close friendship between Moldova and Israel, and I look forward to further enhancing bilateral ties," he wrote.

Sandu called the vote Moldova's "most consequential election." "Its outcome will decide whether we consolidate our democracy and join the EU, or whether Russia drags us back into a grey zone, making us a regional risk," she wrote in a post on X. The vote is set to bring in a new 101-seat parliament, after which Sandu will nominate a new prime minister.

The Moldovan president claimed on Sunday that Russia “massively interfered” with the election, saying she voted “to keep the peace” and that her country will continue to remain a part of the EU. Russia repeatedly denied these claims and dismissed the allegations as “unsubstantiated.”

With 95 percent (%) of polling stations counted, the Party of Action and Solidarity led with 48% of the vote. The pro-Russian Patriotic Electoral Bloc has 25.6%, while the Russia-friendly Alternativa Bloc stood at 8.3% and the populist Our Party — which wants “balanced foreign policy” between East and West — has 6.3%. The right-wing Democracy at Home party has 5.7%, EuroNews reported.