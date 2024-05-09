Israel’s Eden Golan advances to Eurovision 2024 Grand Final

Israel’s representative, Eden Golan, has secured a coveted spot in the grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest following a spirited performance in tonight’s semifinal.

Golan’s rendition of “Hurricane” propelled her into the final round, where she will compete against 25 other countries for the prestigious title.

Despite facing jeers and attempts to disrupt her performance during tonight’s semifinal in Malmo, Sweden, Golan remained poised and focused, delivering a captivating rendition of her song with confidence and grace.

The audience reaction was mixed, with both cheers and boos echoing throughout the venue. However, Golan appeared unfazed by the negativity, drawing strength from the energy of her supporters and delivering a polished and dramatic performance.

Outside the contest venue, large protests against Israeli participation in Eurovision were staged earlier in the day, with Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg among the demonstrators.

Despite the intensity of the protests, no incidents of violence were reported, and fans were able to enter the venue without disruption.

Courtesy EBU

The controversy surrounding Golan’s participation in Eurovision has been evident throughout the competition, with reports of boos directed at her during a dress rehearsal on Wednesday.