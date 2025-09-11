Israel’s envoy condemns ‘terror acts’ on Israel’s Elbit firm in Germany

Recommended -

Israel’s ambassador to Germany Ron Prosor on Monday blasted allegedly pro-Hamas activists for acts of antisemitic terrorism that damaged the company Elbit in the Germany city of Ulm.

Prosor wrote in German on X that “In Ulm, the branch of an Israeli company was attacked by masked perpetrators – presumably motivated by left-wing extremist anti-Israel motives. While Hamas supporters smashed windows here, terrorists murdered six civilians in a brutal attack on a bus in Jerusalem.”

He added that "Anyone who attacks Israel – whether in words, deeds, or weapons – is also attacking our shared security and our values. Antisemitism and terror must have no place in Germany. These attacks are terrorist acts – they must be clearly identified and severely punished.”

The authorities arrested five suspects, who hold Irish, British, Spanish, and German nationalities. The Palestinian activists caused at least one million euro in property damage, according to the authorities, who added” The graffiti marks at the crime scene suggest a political motive.” The police said the suspects tossed smoke grenades outside of the building, smashed windows, and sprayed graffiti on the exterior of the building where the Israel defense company Elbit is located. “They allegedly damaged several offices and washrooms, as well as technical infrastructure,” added the officials investigating the crimes.

The five suspects are two men and three women who range in age from 23 to 39 and are members of a “criminal association,” noted the authorities.

The “criminal association” is the British-designated terrorist organization Palestine Action. In August, anti-Israel activists protested in front of the Elbit in Ulm and demanded the closure of Israeli arms manufacturer’s sites in Federal Republic.

The city of Ulm in the southwestern German state of Baden-Württemberg has long been a hot spot for antisemitism against Israel. Rabbi Abraham Cooper, the associate dean of the Los Angeles-based Simon Wiesenthal Center, told i24NEWS “Enough. German authorities cannot allow this antisemitic violence to continue. Ulm needs officials who condemn not defend Hamas.”

Cooper was referring to Michael Blume, the Baden-Württemberg’s commissioner tasked with combating antisemitism, who recently defended Hamas terrorists posing as Al Jazeera reporters on the social media platform Mastodon. Two German courts in Hamburg ruled that Blume can be called antisemitic because of his attacks on the Israeli national hero Orde Wingate and German Jews. New calls for Blume’s dismissal have come from additional German Jews over the last few weeks. Daniel Killy, a member of the executive board of the German-Israel Friendship Association (DIG), told i24 “Blume can no longer be defended.” Killy’s comments were echoed by Benny Salz, the former head of the Jewish community in Mannheim, which is in Baden-Württemberg. Salz told i24 “I’ve been saying for a long time that Blume is untenable.” An antisemitic pro-Palestinian activist attacked Salz at a demonstration in July because Salz and a small group of pro-Isarel activists protested a mob of antisemites from the pro-Palestinian organization Zaytouna. Salz told i24 he was injured and had to go to the hospital to secure treatment for his bruises and pain.

The interior minister for the state of Baden-Württemberg, Thomas Strobl, condemned the attack on Elbit and wrote on the ministry’s website “There is no room for anti-Semitism, anti-Semitic violence, or any kind of violence against property or people in our country, not even a millimeter! This has already shattered a democracy in Germany – and it must not, and will not, happen again.”

However, German commentators like Henryk Broder have criticized rising antisemitism in Baden-Württemberg, noting there is a place for antisemitism in the state. Writing for the daily Die Welt paper, Broder cited the example of Baden-Württemberg’s capital city, Stuttgart, that allows a pro-Hamas and antisemitic group, Palestine Committee Stuttgart, to raise funds on the city’s homepage.

The mayor of Stuttgart, Frank Nopper from the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), has faced criticism from the Wiesenthal Center for his failure to take the down the group’s antisemitic and pro-Hamas information. Stuttgart is also one of the cities in Germany where there are no-go zones for Jews because pro-Hamas activists have seized streets and public space.

The head of the allegedly pro-Israel group DIG in Stuttgart, Oliver Vrankovic, has also faced intense criticism for his failure to hold Nopper accountable for enabling antisemitism on the city’s website. Vrankovic refuses to hold public street protests against Nopper and has instead hosted Nopper at DIG events.

Strobl, like Nopper, is a member of the CDU and has also enabled Michael Blume’s antisemitic attacks against Israel’s government and Jews, according to critics. Blume is also a member of the CDU, the same party that imposed a weapons embargo on Israel via the CDU Chancellor Friedrich Merz. The German weapons embargo on tank parts is affecting Israeli tanks in Gaza, according to Israeli media reports

The DIG chapters in Ulm and Stuttgart, as well as the national DIG run by Volker Beck, have refused to condemn the attack on Elbit in response to i24 press queries. Beck proposed a weapons boycott against Isarel on social media in 2014. The mayor of Ulm, Martin Ansbacher, did not immediately respond to an i24 press query. Press queries from i24 were sent to all political parties in the city council.

In 2016, German Jewish and pro-Israel blasted the Ulm Adult Education Center for hosting speakers over the years who trashed the Jewish state.