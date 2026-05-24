Israel summons Spanish envoy over police violence against flotilla activists amid diplomatic backlash

Under the directive of Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, Ambassador Yossi Amrani summoned Spanish chargé d'affaires Francisca Pedros for a clarification meeting following videos showing Spanish police beating and detaining flotilla activists at Bilbao Airport. The ministry accused Spain of hypocrisy, noting that Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez and his ministers had not condemned the police violence nearly 24 hours after it occurred, "when they are always quick to condemn Israel under any pretext."

The ministry also demanded explanations regarding why Spain has not acted yet regarding citizen Saif Abu Kashak, a flotilla activist with alleged ties to Hamas on whom the US imposed sanctions last week.

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Footage from Bilbao Airport showed officers dragging activists across the terminal floor and striking them with batons after clashes broke out when returning flotilla members arrived from Turkey. Four people were arrested for serious disobedience, resisting arrest, and assaulting a police officer. The Basque Security Department opened an investigation into whether officers' conduct complied with regulations.

Israel's Foreign Ministry said the flotilla activists were "not peace activists," adding, "The flotilla anarchists bring provocation and chaos everywhere."

The incident came after Spain summoned Israel's chargé d'affaires over National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's video taunting detained flotilla activists. Other countries that have summoned Israeli ambassadors include the Netherlands, France, Italy, Portugal, Belgium, and Canada.

The relationship between Spain and Israel has been strained in recent years, with the former being accused of leading Europe in anti-Israel rhetoric. PM Sanchez has called Israel's military campaign in Gaza a "genocide." Israel recalled its ambassador after Madrid recognized a Palestinian state in 2024, and Spain permanently recalled its own ambassador to Israel in March 2026.