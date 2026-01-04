Israel tops early Eurovision 2026 betting odds

Israel has surprisingly emerged as the early favorite to win the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria, according to initial bookmaker rankings released Sunday.

Israel is given a 10% chance of victory, edging out Sweden (9%) and Ukraine (7%).

Finland follows with 6%, and Italy sits at 5%, though the rankings remain highly fluid at this early stage. Israel’s top position comes amid debates over its participation and heightened geopolitical tensions, which have fueled public discussion around the contest.

Experts caution that these early odds should be taken with a grain of salt. Most countries have yet to announce their artists or songs, meaning bookmakers are basing predictions largely on historical performance, media buzz, and international reputation rather than concrete artistic entries.

Eurovision has a long history of unpredictable outcomes: early favorites often fall once songs and performances are revealed, while unexpected entrants sometimes rise to victory.

Past contests show that January betting tables are rarely an accurate predictor of the final result.

Israel, a multiple-time winner, benefits from strong international visibility and a legacy of memorable performances. Last year, representative Yuval Raphael attracted significant media attention, boosting Israel’s profile ahead of the 2026 edition.

As participating nations unveil their performers and songs in the coming weeks, bookmakers’ odds are expected to shift dramatically.