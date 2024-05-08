Israeli comedian detained at Eurovision for waving Israeli flag

Israeli comedian Guy Hochman found himself at the center of a controversial incident in Malmo, Sweden, where he was detained by local police for waving an Israeli flag at the Eurovision Song Contest.

Hochman, known for his comedic content on social media, had arrived in Malmo to support the Israeli entry in the Eurovision Song Contest, Eden Golan, and to document his experiences for his followers.

However, his presence quickly attracted the attention of anti-Israel protesters at the Eurovision Village, who verbally assaulted him and spat at him after identifying him as Israeli due to the Israeli flag draped on his back.

In response to the altercation, two local police officers intervened and detained Hochman, informing him that it was not appropriate to display Israeli flags or to be Jewish in that location.

Hochman expressed frustration at the double standard, noting that while he was prohibited from waving an Israeli flag, the anti-Israel protesters were allowed to display their Palestinian flags without interference.

This incident is not the first time Hochman has found himself in situations where Jews and Israelis were unwelcome.

During the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, he traveled to the country and created comedic videos with soccer fans, some of whom were friendly towards him while others were hostile.