Israeli cycling team confirmed for European Championships

In anticipation of potential disruptions, authorities in Drôme and Ardèche have announced reinforced security arrangements

i24NEWS
i24NEWS
1 min read
1 min read
 ■ 
New uniform created so 'Israel' representation would be more hidden
New uniform created so 'Israel' representation would be more hidden Israel Premier Tech

Recommended -

The Israeli national cycling team will compete in the European Championships, scheduled for October 1–5 in Drôme-Ardèche, France, Le Figaro reported. 

Confirmation came Monday evening, coinciding with the registration deadline set by organizers. Israel will field athletes in the elite, junior, and under-23 categories, though no female riders are expected to participate.

The decision comes at a sensitive moment. During the recent Vuelta, the Israel Premier-Tech team was repeatedly confronted by pro-Palestinian demonstrations, raising concerns about the security of Israeli competitors at international events.

Video poster
Israeli cyclist wins Best Young Rider at Spain's Vuelta

In anticipation of potential disruptions, authorities in Drôme and Ardèche have announced reinforced security arrangements. Law enforcement and intelligence services are expected to deploy significant resources to ensure the safety of both riders and spectators throughout the championships.

This article received 0 comments

Comments