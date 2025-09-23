Israeli cycling team confirmed for European Championships

Recommended -

The Israeli national cycling team will compete in the European Championships, scheduled for October 1–5 in Drôme-Ardèche, France, Le Figaro reported.

Confirmation came Monday evening, coinciding with the registration deadline set by organizers. Israel will field athletes in the elite, junior, and under-23 categories, though no female riders are expected to participate.

The decision comes at a sensitive moment. During the recent Vuelta, the Israel Premier-Tech team was repeatedly confronted by pro-Palestinian demonstrations, raising concerns about the security of Israeli competitors at international events.

In anticipation of potential disruptions, authorities in Drôme and Ardèche have announced reinforced security arrangements. Law enforcement and intelligence services are expected to deploy significant resources to ensure the safety of both riders and spectators throughout the championships.