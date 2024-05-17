Israeli father, daughter assaulted in Belgium

An Israeli man and his daughter were attacked by a pro-Palestinian mob in the Belgian city of Bruges on Friday.

Assailants at a train station saw Amnon Ohana, 64, and his 29-year-old daughter Shira removing an anti-Israel sticker and assaulted them.

Reporting on the incident, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said "the embassy has filed a complaint with the mayor of Brussels, expecting that the suspect will be arrested and brought to justice."