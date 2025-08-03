Israeli man stabbed at Ozora trance festival in Hungary

Recommended -

An Israeli man, 26, was seriously injured after being stabbed multiple times by another Israeli, 28, during the Ozora trance festival in Hungary on Saturday.

The victim was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries but is now reported to be in stable condition.

The suspect was detained by festival security until police arrived. He, too, was injured in the incident and was hospitalized before being formally arrested.

According to reports, the stabbing followed a verbal altercation, though the full motive remains unclear.

Hungarian authorities have opened a case for assault causing life-threatening danger. The Fajer District Police are leading the investigation.

Eger Mayor István Molnár called the incident highly unusual, noting that the popular music festival has no history of violence. “The public appreciates the event, which brings seasonal work to locals. It's always been well-organized and free of complaints,” he said.