Italian authorities have reportedly opened an investigation into Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir over the handling of activists aboard a Gaza-bound flotilla intercepted by Israeli forces earlier this year.

According to Italy's ANSA news agency, citing Rome's Prosecutor's Office, the investigation has been underway for several weeks at the Piazzale Clodio courthouse.

The probe concerns the Israeli boarding of the flotilla, which included Italian nationals among its passengers, and reportedly examines allegations of 'torture and kidnapping' related to the activists' detention and treatment following the operation.

The Italian investigation comes amid broader European scrutiny of Israel's handling of the incident. Last week, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot announced that France's Ministry of Justice was reviewing allegations of "sexual violence and humiliation" involving French citizens who participated in the flotilla. Should French authorities conclude that abuses occurred, legal experts say judicial measures could potentially be pursued against senior Israeli officials.

The flotilla departed from Turkey in mid-May carrying approximately 430 activists attempting to reach the Gaza Strip. Israeli naval forces intercepted the vessel and transferred those on board to Israeli territory.

Following the operation, Ben-Gvir visited the site where the activists were initially held and made remarks that drew international attention. "Welcome to Israel. We are the homeowners. The summer camp is over," he said. "Anyone acting against the State of Israel will encounter a determined country. The people of Israel live."

Video footage of the minister's comments, along with allegations surrounding the treatment of detainees, prompted criticism from several countries and international organizations.