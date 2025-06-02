Italy: Mount Etna erupts, sending column of ash & fumes over Sicily

Mount Etna, one of the most active and dangerous volcanoes in Europe, erupted on Monday on the island of Sicily in Italy. Massive columns of smoke and ash were sent into the sky, as social media networks showed panicked tourists and residents fleeing for their lives down the mountainside.

According to reports, the volcanic ash reached a height of several miles, and windows in residents' houses in the area were closed due to fear of inhaling poisonous particles. So far, there are no reports of casualties.

Mount Etna is one of the most active volcanoes in the world and eruptions there are not uncommon. Moreover, it is known that the eruption started at night, according to official sources.

The National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology of Italy reported that the eruption began around 3:50 am local time, following seismic tremors that started around midnight local time. The Institute further reported that the eruption has since continued with "increasing intensity" and is now "almost continuous."