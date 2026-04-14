Italy’s decision to suspend the automatic renewal of its defense agreement with Israel has drawn a firm and dismissive response from Israeli officials, who downplayed both the practical and strategic significance of the move.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced on Tuesday that her government would halt the automatic renewal mechanism of the long-standing security memorandum with Israel, citing “the current situation.”

The agreement, originally signed in 2003 and implemented in 2005, governs a broad framework of military and defense cooperation, including arms transfers, joint training, and industrial collaboration.

However, Israeli officials were quick to push back on the importance of the decision. A senior Israeli source said there was “no need to be alarmed,” adding that “Italy needs us far more than we need them.”

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Israel’s Foreign Ministry went further, minimizing the agreement itself. In an official statement, it said the arrangement was merely “a memorandum of understanding from many years ago that never had any real substance,” stressing that the suspension “will not affect Israel’s security.”

Despite these reassurances, the decision is seen by some as a diplomatic setback, particularly given Italy’s role as a major European Union member and a historically cooperative partner in defense industries and procurement.

Meloni’s move appears to come amid mounting domestic and international pressure. Politically, she faces challenges at home, including a strengthening opposition and fallout from a recent referendum defeat.

Externally, criticism of Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza has intensified across Europe. Former Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte publicly urged Meloni not to renew the agreement, accusing Israel of serious violations of international law.