Jewish woman verbally attacked in Amsterdam over daughter's IDF service

In an incident reflecting the rise of antisemitism in Europe since October 7, a Jewish nurse in Amsterdam was verbally attacked at her doorstep by three women, branding her a "child murderer" due to her daughter's service in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

The confrontation occurred in Amstelveen, a predominantly Jewish suburb of Amsterdam, following a campaign of incitement through fliers and social media posts targeting the nurse.

Speaking to De Telegraaf anonymously, the nurse recounted the encounter, stating: "It feels like in World War II when the addresses of Jews were given out." She described how one of the women confronted her, questioning why she was still residing in the Netherlands.

Naomi Mestrum, director of the Center for Information and Documentation on Israel, highlighted the deliberate targeting of the nurse in an organized campaign by the three women. Mestrum stated: "Her feeling of safety has been seriously compromised."

Chanan Hertzberger, chairman of the Central Jewish Organization, emphasized the urgent need for the government to address the surge in antisemitism, stating: "My son was beaten up after soccer practice. When they go out, Jewish youngsters are accosted. Our children are not safe in their educational institutions."

Hertzberger added: "We've had enough of this abuse. We are normal Dutch citizens and that's how we demand to be treated."

The nurse told the Dutch newspaper that she intends to lodge a complaint with the police