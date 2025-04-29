Karin Prien set to be Germany's 1st Jewish minister since Nazis

Karin Prien, currently the education minister for the German state of Schleswig-Holstein, is set to be appointed Germany's federal minister of education, Family, Women, and Youth under the future government of Chancellor Friedrich Merz. The appointment makes her the first Jewish minister for Germany on the federal level since the Nazis rose to power in the 1930s. Prien, a member of Merz's conservative party, often speaks about her personal history and the influence of Jewish culture and traditions on her life, as her grandparents survived the Holocaust. She currently chairs the Jewish Forum within her political party.

Born in the Netherlands, Prien learned German and obtained German citizenship, although she has said that her mother had mixed feelings about this process, describing it as "a big deal" that she did not fully support. In February 2022, Prien came under harsh criticism and calls for her resignation following a social media post that allegedly downplayed child deaths from COVID-19. She temporarily left X (then Twitter) after a wave of personal and antisemitic attacks.

In November 2023, a month after the Hamas attack on October 7, Prien posted a photo of herself wearing her mother's Star of David necklace, writing: "Mom, today I'm wearing your Star of David necklace over my dress. For decades, you wore it hidden under your clothes. I thought your fear of revealing our Jewish roots was exaggerated, but now I realize that I was wrong – and you were right."

Although her appointment was somewhat unexpected in Schleswig-Holstein, it was less so within her party, where she is considered a hardworking and approachable politician, and one of the most well-known and ambitious German political figures.