Keren Hayessod Belgium’s tax status paused over 'Israel-Gaza concerns'

Keren Hayessod Belgium faces temporary suspension of fiscal recognition by the King Baudouin Foundation amid Israel-Gaza tensions.

The foundation announced on Wednesday that it will halt its endorsement until October 1, 2025, triggering automatic refunds for donations made through its channels.

The King Baudouin Foundation is currently reviewing Keren Hayessod’s activities to ensure they comply with its ethical standards. The organization’s work centers on strengthening Israeli communities, supporting disadvantaged groups, and providing aid to victims of terrorism and conflict.

Jacky Taché, president of Keren Hayessod Belgium, urged the foundation to separate the organization’s humanitarian mission from the broader political issues linked to Israel. He affirmed their commitment to transparency and indicated that they will actively engage with the foundation during the reassessment. A final ruling on the organization’s status is expected after October 1.