Knife attack in Lyon metro leaves three injured

Three individuals sustained injuries in a knife attack within the metro system of Lyon, France, on Sunday, according to local authorities.

The suspect, who has been identified as an illegal resident with a deportation order, was apprehended following the incident.

Described by police as suffering from mental health issues, the suspect is believed to be a Moroccan citizen. While two victims sustained serious injuries, including abdominal wounds, all injured parties are currently stable, with no reported fatalities.

This is a developing story