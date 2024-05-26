Knife attack in Lyon metro leaves three injured
The suspect is in police custody
Three individuals sustained injuries in a knife attack within the metro system of Lyon, France, on Sunday, according to local authorities.
The suspect, who has been identified as an illegal resident with a deportation order, was apprehended following the incident.
Described by police as suffering from mental health issues, the suspect is believed to be a Moroccan citizen. While two victims sustained serious injuries, including abdominal wounds, all injured parties are currently stable, with no reported fatalities.
This is a developing story
