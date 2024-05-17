Knife-wielding woman arrested in London for threatening Jews

A knife-wielding woman was arrested by Metropolitan Police on Thursday after threatening Jews and shouting antisemitic abuse on a London street.

According to Jewish neighborhood watch group Stamford Hill Shomrim, the woman hurled a knife at a Jewish woman, shouting, "That ain't going to save you."

She also reportedly told a Jewish man, "You people, you Jewish... all the trouble you’re creating in the world," and blamed Jews for starting World War II.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1791081512474911191 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Eight Shomrim volunteers quickly arrived at the scene, followed by three Met officers armed with tasers. A video showed the woman complying with police commands and lying on the ground before being arrested. The Met Police have not yet responded to requests for comment.