Knife-wielding woman arrested in London for threatening Jews

Pro-Palestinian protesters hold up banners, flags and placards during a demonstration in London, UK.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

A knife-wielding woman was arrested by Metropolitan Police on Thursday after threatening Jews and shouting antisemitic abuse on a London street. 

According to Jewish neighborhood watch group Stamford Hill Shomrim, the woman hurled a knife at a Jewish woman, shouting, "That ain't going to save you." 

She also reportedly told a Jewish man, "You people, you Jewish... all the trouble you’re creating in the world," and blamed Jews for starting World War II.

Eight Shomrim volunteers quickly arrived at the scene, followed by three Met officers armed with tasers. A video showed the woman complying with police commands and lying on the ground before being arrested. The Met Police have not yet responded to requests for comment.

