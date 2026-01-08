Lisbon: Israeli-owned restaurant to close due to rising anti-Semitism

A decade-long culinary venture in Lisbon is coming to an end as its Israeli founders cite persistent antisemitic harassment as the driving force behind its closure.

Tantura, a Mediterranean-style eatery started by Elad Budenshtiin and Itamar Eliyahu, has been a local favorite since its opening 10 years ago. The owners shared on social media that the restaurant, once intended as a space for celebration and connection, became increasingly difficult to maintain amid growing hostility.

“Graffiti on our walls, online defamation, organized boycotts, over time, what was meant to be a place of joy became a source of constant tension,” the duo wrote.

The restaurant’s name, inspired by a scenic Israeli beach, inadvertently became a point of controversy, as some critics linked it to historical events during Israel’s 1948 War of Independence. The owners say they were unaware of this history when opening the restaurant.

The closure comes in the context of a global spike in antisemitism following the October 2023 Hamas attacks, with Jewish-owned businesses facing vandalism and harassment. Tantura itself was defaced in June 2024 with slogans criticizing Israel, reflecting this troubling trend.

While the restaurant will close permanently this Saturday, the founders say they are redirecting their efforts toward launching a vacation resort outside Lisbon, signaling a new chapter beyond the city’s restaurant scene.