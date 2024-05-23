London cinema vandalized ahead of Nova documentary screening

A cinema in the London neighborhood of Finchley was vandalized overnight between Wednesday and Thursday, in an apparent act of antisemitism.

The movie theater is taking part in the week-long Seret International Israeli Film Festival.

The front of the Phoenix theater was defaced with the words "Say no to art washing" spray painted across the doors, targeting the establishment for taking part in the Israel-related event. Red paint was also splashed across the marquee and steps of the entryway, replicating blood.

On Thursday, the final night of the UK edition of the film festival, the cinema will screen "Supernova The Music Festival Massacre" which documents the October 7 Hamas attack on the rave. A protest is being organized during the screening, with a counter-demonstration said to be planned as well.

London police has apparently approved the demonstration, and has not responded to the incident.

Finchley has a high concentration of Jewish residents. The British Jewish community has frequently complained of an inadequate response by authorities to what they say is a threatening atmosphere fostered by pro-Gaza and anti-Israel displays and marches.