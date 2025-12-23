London: Greta Thunberg arrested during protest for banned Palestine Action group

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was arrested Tuesday morning in central London during a protest in support of members of Palestine Action, a group designated as a terrorist organization in the United Kingdom, who are currently in detention and some of whom are on hunger strike.

London’s Metropolitan Police said a 22-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of displaying material in support of a proscribed organization, an offense under Section 13 of the UK Terrorism Act 2000.

Footage circulated by the activist group Prisoners for Palestine appears to show Thunberg holding a placard reading: “I support the prisoners of Palestine Action. I oppose genocide.”

The demonstration took place outside the London offices of Aspen Insurance, which protesters accuse of having business links to Israeli defense firm Elbit Systems.

During the protest, two activists vandalized the building by spraying red paint on its facade and damaging property with hammers. Both were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, police said.

https://x.com/i/web/status/2003437208339128342 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Thunberg attended the rally to express support for several Palestine Action members currently held in pre-trial detention. Some detainees have been on hunger strike for several weeks. Organizers claim that at least three participants have ended their hunger strike due to deteriorating health conditions, while others continue their protest.

The detainees are demanding that the UK government lift the ban on Palestine Action, shut down weapons-related industrial sites linked to Israel, improve detention conditions, and grant bail. Several political figures have reportedly visited the detainees and warned of serious health risks if the hunger strike continues.

The British government has rejected calls to intervene. Minister for Prisons Lord Timpson said the detainees are facing prosecution for serious offenses, including aggravated burglary and vandalism, and emphasized that the matter rests solely with the independent judiciary. “Any ministerial intervention would be unconstitutional and totally inappropriate,” he said.