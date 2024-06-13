London police arrest man for online support of Hamas

A 43-year-old man was arrested in west London on Wednesday for allegedly expressing support for Hamas online, according to the Metropolitan Police.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Counter Terrorism Policing received a public referral about online posts allegedly showing support for Hamas.

The posts were initially assessed by specialist officers in the national Counter Terrorism Internet Referral Unit before being passed to detectives within the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command for further investigation.

On Wednesday, June 12th, the man was arrested on suspicion of showing support for a terrorist organization, contrary to section 12 of the Terrorism Act, 2000.

He was taken into police custody, and officers conducted a search at an address in west London as part of the investigation.

The man was subsequently released from police custody and has been bailed to a date in September, with inquiries ongoing.

(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Commander Dominic Murphy, Head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, commented on the situation: “Ever since the terrible attacks in Israel last October, and the subsequent conflict, there has been a significant increase in the amount of extremist and terrorist material being referred to us by the public. Each and every referral gets assessed by specialist officers, and anything that is considered a potential terrorism offence here in the UK will get passed on for further investigation. From that investigation, if and where we find evidence of a crime being committed, then we’ll look to identify, arrest, and bring the person responsible to justice.”