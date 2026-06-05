London: Pro-Palestinian activists attempt to install a statue of terrorist Marwan Barghouti

Pro-Palestinian activists attempted on Wednesday to install a statue of Marwan Barghouti in Parliament Square, London, before being stopped by British police. The initiative was organized by the "Free Marwan Now" campaign, which advocates for the release of the Palestinian terrorist who has been detained in Israel for over twenty years.

The statue was transported to the famous square in front of the British Parliament, but law enforcement intervened before it could be installed. According to the organizers, the police remained on site until the activists removed the artwork.

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An emblematic figure of the Second Intifada, Marwan Barghouti led the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, an organization involved in numerous terrorist attacks against Israel. In 2004, he was sentenced by Israeli courts to multiple life prison terms for his involvement in attacks that claimed several lives. He was notably found guilty on five counts of murder.

The organizers of the campaign, however, claim that Barghouti is innocent of the charges against him and present him as a future symbol of the struggle for civil rights. In a statement published on social media, they said that a statue of Barghouti would one day join those of historical figures already present in Parliament Square, such as Oliver Cromwell, Benjamin Disraeli, or Nelson Mandela.

The campaign drew a parallel between Barghouti and former South African President Nelson Mandela, arguing that the latter had also been labeled a terrorist before gaining international recognition. This comparison is regularly challenged by supporters of Israel, who highlight Barghouti's conviction for deadly terrorist attacks.

Among the personalities who have promoted the campaign are activist Greta Thunberg as well as actors Mark Ruffalo and Liam Cunningham.