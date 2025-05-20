London summons Israeli ambassador over expansion of Gaza operation

The United Kingdom summoned Israeli Ambassador Tzipi Hotovely over Israel's renewed ground offensive in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday.

This comes after sanctions against three individuals, including settler leader Daniella Weiss, two outposts deemed illegal, and two organizations the UK accused of supporting violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy is also expected give a speech to announce that the UK will freeze free trade talks with Israel.

"I have seen with my own eyes the consequences of settler violence," Lammy said, "the horror experienced by its victims; the impunity enjoyed by those who carried it out – the imposition of sanctions on Danielle Weiss and others today demonstrates our determination to hold extremist settlers accountable at a time when Palestinian communities are suffering violence and intimidation at the hands of extremist settlers. The Israeli government has a responsibility to intervene and stop these aggressive actions. Its continued failure to act on this matter endangers Palestinian communities and the two-state solution."

Israel's Foreign Ministry responded, slamming the UK for the "unjustified" targeting of Israelis with sanctions. In addition, the ministry said that the UK never before indicated it would jeopardize free trade talks on its "anti-Israel obsession."

"The British Mandate ended exactly 77 years ago. External pressures will not divert Israel from its path in its struggle for its existence and security against enemies working to destroy it."