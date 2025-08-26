London to admit students from Gaza to its universities

Recommended -

The British government announced Tuesday that dozens of students from the Gaza Strip will soon be admitted to universities across the United Kingdom to continue their higher education.

According to the BBC, roughly forty students are part of the program, with some beginning master’s degrees in the coming academic year. A portion of the group will study through a UK government-funded scheme, while others secured placements through private scholarships.

The Home Office noted, however, that their departure remains contingent on Israeli approval and additional identity checks in a third country before reaching Britain.

The decision comes at a delicate moment in UK-Israel relations.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer recently declared his intention to formally recognize a Palestinian state this September, a move harshly criticized by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who denounced it as “rewarding Hamas’s terrorism” and “punishing its victims.”

Nearly two years into the Gaza conflict triggered by Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack, London is framing the student initiative as a humanitarian step — one aimed at giving young Gazans opportunities for education and careers despite the ongoing war and mounting diplomatic friction with Israel.