London venue cancels Eurovision screening over Israel's participation

The Rio Cinema, a popular venue in London, has decided to cancel its screening party for next month's Eurovision Song Contest in protest of Israel's participation in the competition.

Variety magazine describes the canceled event as the city's "biggest screening party" for Eurovision.

In a statement posted on social media, the Rio Cinema expressed its belief in the power of the Eurovision Song Contest to unite people worldwide.

However, it emphasized that this unity can only be achieved when the event upholds its core values of inclusivity, equality, and universality. The decision to cancel the screening comes as a form of protest against Israel's involvement in the competition.

The venue's statement also mentioned its ongoing commitment to working with pro-Palestinian nonprofit organizations.

Earlier this month, Eurovision organizers approved Israel's revised song entry for this year's contest, allowing the country to compete after disqualifying an earlier version.

Despite calls for boycotts and protests, Israel's spot in the competition was secured, leading to reactions from various organizations and individuals worldwide.