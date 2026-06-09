Macron awards Legion of Honor to Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Cardinal Pizzaballa

The French president honored the cardinal at the Élysée Palace, praising him as a tireless advocate for interreligious dialogue and peace in the Holy Land.

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, received the Legion of Honor from French President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace on Tuesday, in a ceremony that underscored France's stated commitment to the Christians of the Holy Land and the status quo on Jerusalem's holy sites.

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Macron praised Pizzaballa as a "tireless apostle of interreligious dialogue, justice, and peace," citing his courage and humanity as civilian populations, including Christians across the Middle East, are caught up in the turmoil of war. "Only tolerance and religious diversity can make possible the peace that this region of the world so desperately needs," Macron said. The president added that through the honor, he wanted to express "the Republic's gratitude" for the cardinal's work, and reaffirmed France's commitment to respecting the status quo on Jerusalem's holy sites.

L'Œuvre d'Orient, a French Catholic organization supporting Eastern Christian communities, said it was "delighted" by the distinction, describing it as honoring Pizzaballa's commitment to serving the populations of the Holy Land and fostering dialogue between peoples.

Pizzaballa, an Italian cardinal appointed Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem by Pope Francis in 2020, has been a prominent voice against violence targeting Christians in the region. He has repeatedly denounced attacks on Christians in the West Bank and, in February, lamented what he described as the "slow and progressive suppression of the rights of Palestinians."