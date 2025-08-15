Macron condemns 'antisemitic hate' after tree planted in memory of Ilan Halimi was cut down

Recommended -

French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Francois Bayrou on Friday condemned an act of “antisemitic hatred” after a memorial tree planted in tribute to a young French Jew tortured to death in 2006 was cut down outside Paris.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1956304455093125337 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

An olive tree, planted in 2011 in Halimi’s memory, was cut down with a chainsaw, overnight between Wednesday and Thursday in the northern Paris suburb of Epinay-sur-Seine, officials said.

The incident comes amid a further spike in antisemitic acts and hate crimes against Jewish people in France in the aftermath of the October 7 massacre and the ensuing Gaza war.

Paris police chief Laurent Nunez condemns the “despicable act,” vowing that “everything will be done to find the perpetrators and bring them to justice.”

The grisly murder of 23-year-old Halimi sent shockwaves through France and is remembered by the country's Jewish community as a dark milestone, as antisemitism among youths of North African extraction has become increasingly prominent.

Halimi was lured by a 17-year-old girl to a housing estate basement in the suburbs of Paris, where he was attacked and subdued. Held prisoner for ransom by a gang that believed his family was rich because he was Jewish, Halimi was tortured for 24 days before he was found naked and handcuffed to a tree near a railway track. He died on the way to the hospital.

Halimi’s kidnapping and murder stirred debate about antisemitism in France after police initially refused to consider it a hate crime, with tens of thousands taking to the street to demand justice.

Youssouf Fofana, the head of the gang, was sentenced to life in prison.

A memorial tree planted in his memory was previously chopped down in 2019.