Macron: France to 'decide in coming days' if to toughen position on Israel

French President Emmanuel Macron has taken his criticisms of Israel to a new level on Thursday at the Elysée Palace, saying France "will decide in the coming days whether we need to toughen the tone and take concrete measures regarding Israel."

Macron made the remarks at a joint press conference with his Brazilian counterpart, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, amid escalating tensions between Paris and Jerusalem over the conduct of the war in the Gaza Strip. Silva, on a state visit to France, did not mince words, accusing Israel of committing "a premeditated genocide" in the Gaza Strip and calling the recognition of the Palestinian state a "moral and human duty."

Brazil, which recognized the Palestinian state as early as 2010, actively supports this diplomatic cause. This Franco-Brazilian meeting is part of the preparations for a conference organized by France and Saudi Arabia at the UN starting from June 17, aiming to promote a "two-state solution" to the Middle Eastern crisis.