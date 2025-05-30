Macron is on a 'crusade' against Israel, foreign ministry charges

Emmanuel Macron was on a "crusade against the Jewish state," Israel's foreign ministry charged on Friday after the French president urged European countries to harden their stance against Israel over the Gaza war. Moreover, the leader's campaign rested on innacurate and debunked reports, the statement said.

"There is no humanitarian blockade. That is a blatant lie," Israel's foreign ministry said in a statement.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokespeople have detailed the large amounts of humanitarian aid entering the war-ravaged enclave despite the obstacles to delivery from both the jihadists of Hamas and international aid organizations hostiles to the new aid distribution mechanism.

"But instead of applying pressure on the jihadist terrorists, Macron wants to reward them with a Palestinian state. No doubt its national day will be October 7," it added, alluding to the date of the Hamas-led cross-border attack on Israel that saw Gazans butcher civilians in the worst antisemitic atrocity since the Holocaust.

Macron, meanwhile, has stepped up his statements of support for the Palestinians.

On Friday he said European countries should "harden the collective position" against Israel if it did not respond appropriately to the humanitarian situation in Gaza, including keeping open the possibility of sanctions.

"If we abandon Gaza, if we consider there is a free pass for Israel, even if we do condemn the terrorist attacks, we will kill our credibility," Macron told a top defense forum in Singapore.