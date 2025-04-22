Macron reportedly considers calling early legislative elections

According to a report in Bloomberg on Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron is considering the possibility of dissolving the National Assembly and organizing early legislative elections as early as next fall.

The report said that the timing of this potential dissolution is strategic. Macron's intense diplomatic activity in recent months has contributed to boosting his popularity in France, and he seeks to capitalize on this favorable momentum to consolidate his parliamentary majority.

Macron's foreign policy, particularly his initiatives on several international issues, has reportedly bolstered his image among the French, according to the US media company. This comes as the French president is currently halfway through his term, in a sometimes tense domestic political context as his party has only had a relative majority in the National Assembly since the 2022 elections. No official confirmation from the Élysée Palace has yet been provided regarding this scenario of early elections.